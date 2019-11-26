ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Countries like SA should not just accept globalisation voetstoots
It is time for medium-sized political economies to strengthen their role in the multilateral system
26 November 2019 - 17:06
There is a great danger in reading only the dust jackets or endorsements on the covers of books or reports, and parading whatever one has gleaned from these as knowledge. It is worse, even, when this parading of knowledge is done uncritically, or it is accepted as eternally valid.
In a recent exchange with journalist Karabo Mafolo, a spokesperson for the department of trade & industry, Sidwell Medupe, fobbed off a question by sending Mafolo a link to a paper, “The politics of trade in the era of hyperglobalisation”, which, as it happens, is not a bad paper.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.