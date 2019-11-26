Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Countries like SA should not just accept globalisation voetstoots It is time for medium-sized political economies to strengthen their role in the multilateral system BL PREMIUM

There is a great danger in reading only the dust jackets or endorsements on the covers of books or reports, and parading whatever one has gleaned from these as knowledge. It is worse, even, when this parading of knowledge is done uncritically, or it is accepted as eternally valid.

In a recent exchange with journalist Karabo Mafolo, a spokesperson for the department of trade & industry, Sidwell Medupe, fobbed off a question by sending Mafolo a link to a paper, “The politics of trade in the era of hyperglobalisation”, which, as it happens, is not a bad paper.