MNINAWA NTLOKO: 'Hanging Judge' would sort out today's errant footballers

It was July 1993 and English sides Manchester United and Arsenal were in town to blow off some steam during their off-season before heading back home.

SA was the destination of choice during the European summer break in those days and teams from England, Spain, Germany and Italy, among others, made a point of coming to this part of the world to let their hair down.