TOM EATON: My shock-o-meter is out of whack R4m is only 0,18% of the R2.7bn of the VBS money and stealing it shows almost puritanical self-denial

It was Julius Malema who showed me that my seismograph needs urgent attention. I suspect you know what I’m talking about, because I think most of us have one.

Not the pretty machines you might have seen in a museum, where movement in the Earth’s crust is translated into delicate spikes and troughs drawn onto a slowly rotating drum of paper.