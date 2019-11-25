Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Are we all singing from the same economy hymn sheet? BL PREMIUM

What separates humans from animals is our ability to anticipate. Take that away and we’d be lost in a wilderness of indecision. It would become increasingly difficult to reverse-engineer actual decisions back to the logic that drove them. It would be virtually impossible to plan what may happen next, and why — to prevent or endorse it.

This absence of certainty has a huge cost. It is, of course, impossible to see into the future. All the more reason, then, to have a shared, resilient set of anchors to hold it together.