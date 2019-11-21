STEPHEN CRANSTON: Environmental concern mounting in developed world
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% by the 2050 target date will be a huge task
21 November 2019 - 15:18
It is hard to realise from the perspective of an emerging economy such as SA how big environmental issues have become in the developed world.
They dominated last week’s Schroders international media conference in London. Schroders is the largest independent active fund manager in Europe. As Simon Webber, a portfolio manager in the Schroders Global Equity team put it, it will be a huge task to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by the 2050 target date.
