Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: If the boat isn’t rocked, we’re in for a warm Christmas Markets have been volatile in 2019, but there appears to be some calm on the horizon, unless Brexit explodes BL PREMIUM

This year, global markets have been volatile and domestic developments have been both encouraging and painful.

The volatility in markets has been driven largely by chaotic and inward-looking global trade policy, which weakened growth in trade volumes, business confidence and fixed investments, and subsequently weakened economic growth in several key economies.