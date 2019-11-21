ISAAH MHLANGA: If the boat isn’t rocked, we’re in for a warm Christmas
Markets have been volatile in 2019, but there appears to be some calm on the horizon, unless Brexit explodes
21 November 2019 - 17:23
This year, global markets have been volatile and domestic developments have been both encouraging and painful.
The volatility in markets has been driven largely by chaotic and inward-looking global trade policy, which weakened growth in trade volumes, business confidence and fixed investments, and subsequently weakened economic growth in several key economies.
