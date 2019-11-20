Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Key rules for investing BL PREMIUM

A key rule in investing is that you don’t necessarily need to understand a lot of different things at any given time, but you need to understand the one thing that really matters. — Dan Loeb

Simplicity or singleness of approach is a greatly underestimated factor of market success. As soon as the attempt is made to watch a multiplicity of factors even though each one has some element to justify it, one is only too likely to become lost in a maze of contradictory implications the various factors involved may be so conflicting that the conclusion finally drawn is no better than a snap judgment would have been. — Garfield Drew