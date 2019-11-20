Opinion / Columnists SIMON BARBER: Putin’s shadow over Trump comes under the spotlight Kremlinologist Fiona Hill to testify on Russian president’s long reach and methods of manipulation BL PREMIUM

Scheduled to testify at Thursday’s impeachment hearing before the US house intelligence committee is Fiona Hill, a coal miner’s daughter from northern England and now one of the US’s leading Kremlinologists, a field that has regained importance in the age of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Avowedly non-partisan, she served as a national intelligence officer in the GW Bush and Obama administrations before going to work for Trump as senior director for European and Russian affairs on Trump’s National Security Council.