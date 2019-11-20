SIMON BARBER: Putin’s shadow over Trump comes under the spotlight
Kremlinologist Fiona Hill to testify on Russian president’s long reach and methods of manipulation
20 November 2019 - 13:42
Scheduled to testify at Thursday’s impeachment hearing before the US house intelligence committee is Fiona Hill, a coal miner’s daughter from northern England and now one of the US’s leading Kremlinologists, a field that has regained importance in the age of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Avowedly non-partisan, she served as a national intelligence officer in the GW Bush and Obama administrations before going to work for Trump as senior director for European and Russian affairs on Trump’s National Security Council.
