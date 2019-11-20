Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC bigwigs The new Eskom CEO’s views on industrial policy and manufacturing align with those of the governing party BL PREMIUM

The more I think about it the more obvious it becomes that Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter was a shoo-in for the job of Eskom CEO, despite the wide lead former Eskom and Shell executive Andy Calitz had over him among the shortlisted candidates in terms of experience and leadership.

De Ruyter is not perfect. But he’s plausible. And, what’s more, he’s going to fit into the government’s way of thinking about economic problems perfectly. He’s a bit of an industrial policy guy. Calitz strikes me as more technical, a projects guy. I feel for him. He would have been an outstanding SA leader. He has been in the country and will now go “home” to London and take up any of the many offers still on his table.