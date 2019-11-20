Opinion / Columnists LUMKILE MONDI: After lip service, a boer from Sasol BL PREMIUM

In the past I have frequently highlighted the importance of a capable, competent and innovative state. When the Eskom chief restructuring officer was appointed, I expressed disappointment at his lack of experience in the electricity supply industry.

However, the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as the power utility’s new CEO has reopened old wounds I thought had healed.