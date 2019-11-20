Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: How Hans Enderle made hefty profits without heavy drapes and toilet telephones BL PREMIUM

So Hans Enderle reached 77 before cancer got him by the bowels. The founder of the City Lodge chain of hotels devoted his life to making us happy, which not many business people can say.

First he learnt how to feed us, as a chef, then he figured out what would make us reasonably cheerful when we opened the door to one of his hotel rooms. For many people that is a miserable moment; if you’re not in the mood, a hotel room can gnaw at your heart.