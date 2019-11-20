BULL’S EYE
JEREMY THOMAS: How Hans Enderle made hefty profits without heavy drapes and toilet telephones
20 November 2019 - 16:14
So Hans Enderle reached 77 before cancer got him by the bowels. The founder of the City Lodge chain of hotels devoted his life to making us happy, which not many business people can say.
First he learnt how to feed us, as a chef, then he figured out what would make us reasonably cheerful when we opened the door to one of his hotel rooms. For many people that is a miserable moment; if you’re not in the mood, a hotel room can gnaw at your heart.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.