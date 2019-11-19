Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Dell sounds the bell for a brighter future — but what about deepening divides? Founder challenges countries and individuals to upgrade their skills in a rapidly advancing world lest they get left behind BL PREMIUM

As I mentioned last week, I recently attended the Dell Technology Summit (“The Next Data Decade”) in Austin, Texas. This event gave the Austin-founded technology company the opportunity to report on its successes, announce a handful of new products and services (hello, on-demand business models and the Power One autonomous computing infrastructure), and — fascinatingly — present their “moonshot goals” for 2030 and beyond.

These “moonshots” — as they were subsequently referred to — are a handful of ambitious targets, things like 1:1 recycling, sustainability in packaging materials, and 50-50 gender parity in staff. As a card-carrying feminist (yours is in the post too, right?), this appeals to me, but what really struck me from this session was the response to a question from the media. The counterpoint was — and I’m paraphrasing here — “this is all grand, but it is very big on goals and there is not enough detail on how you intend to achieve these things”.