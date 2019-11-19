A WEE DRAM
CHRIS GILMOUR: How to make the albatross that is SAA fly again
Some intriguing suggestions come from Erik Venter, CEO of the the far more successful Comair
19 November 2019 - 17:42
SA’s state airline is in the news once more, plagued by strike action. Despite many solutions being offered, the government persists with this millstone, confusing the nation and irking the taxpayer.
Former Comair CEO Erik Venter, speaking at the Free Market Foundation, observes that in the new millennium there has been profound change in the business of global aviation. Many country airlines have moved from an insular approach to dramatically increasing their home bases, and many state-owned airlines have been privatised.
