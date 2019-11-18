Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: John Steenhuisen — forever Number Two Every week John Steenhuisen and the DA are more deeply entrenched in the runner-up position BL PREMIUM

Immaculately dressed, velvet-voiced and full of sensible business strategies, Number Two deserved better than to be remembered as scatological innuendo.

Then again, when you’re a character in the Austin Powers films, you know what you’re in for. As Doctor Evil’s second-in-command and de facto CEO of their evil empire, Number Two is firmly trapped between a rock and a trapdoor leading to an underfloor incinerator.