ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa should nullify the cartographic perfidy of Berlin Conference

As the world commemorates the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago that ended the Cold War, the implications for Africa of this event — as well as an infamous conference in the German capital 135 years ago, captured in my 2010 book The Curse of Berlin: Africa After The Cold War — have largely gone unnoticed.

In November 1884 German chancellor Otto von Bismarck opened the Berlin Conference, at which 14 largely European states set the rules for the partition of Africa. Bismarck was the sorcerer who used his geostrategic magic wand to cast a spell on Africa, employing the wizardry of the Industrial Revolution. The “Iron Chancellor” united Germany, and divided Africa. Within 25 years, almost all of the continent was under European colonial rule. The effects of this conference were devastating: imported political systems; fragmented and weak economies; artificial, insecure borders; and 16 landlocked countries.