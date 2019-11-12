Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Slick chart warrant scrutiny BL PREMIUM

In his book How Charts Lie, Alberto Cairo, professor of visual journalism at the University of Miami, warns that a slick chart can add a veneer of authority to shoddy or misleading data. "For some reason people assume that numbers and, as an extension of numbers the graphics that represent them, are objective and carry truth," he says.

"Sure, visualisations are amazing and they can open your eyes to insights you hadn’t noticed before but they need to be approached as carefully as written text or speech.