KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Listen up, Josh: more black techies in SA will indeed spur innovation Drawing from a narrow demographic base means big problems felt by the majority of people are not being tackled

Diversity is still a hot-button topic in some spaces. It’s 2019 and we still have to occasionally explain to people why their workforce should reflect the demographics of the population. Imagine! And when you do wade into the topic, too often some well-meaning Helen or Josh will acknowledge your efforts with the tone of a benevolent-if-deluded Victorian duchess: “Yes, well, one does what one can …”

Diversity in the workplace — and economic transformation — is not a charity issue, Helen. And tech, in particular, needs to transform: if finance is the original “old [white] boys’ club”, then tech is its feeding pool or perhaps its overachieving little brother, its 21st-century iteration.