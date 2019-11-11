MICHEL PIREU: Understand the causes and reasons for your investment decisions
Research shows ignorance of novices often blinds them to their lack of expertise, it's so easy to fool ourselves
11 November 2019 - 18:13
“Nothing is easier than self-deceit” said Demosthenes. “For what each man wishes, he also believes to be true.”
Perhaps nowhere is that more obvious than in the stock market. “Every day apparently intelligent people essentially declare themselves competent investors, as if the act of deciding somehow makes it true,” says Steven Grey in The Myth of the Casually Competent Investor.
