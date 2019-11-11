MARK BARNES: US presidential election will soon be in our faces
Stand by for a tidal wave of ever-changing swill
11 November 2019 - 15:28
Get in! Stay in! is the motto of the politician. The next US presidential election is less than a year away (if only just) and electioneering is already in full swing. State by state, poll by poll, the hesitation and speculation will be in our faces, as if we wanted it.
A tidal wave of ever-changing swill, of support and rejection, of changing loyalties and betrayal. We’ll all be aware of the issues and absences that determined the 2020 winner, made all the more agonising by the hindsight.
