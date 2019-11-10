Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s UK shift shows our need for speed SA can ill afford another global economic shock BL PREMIUM

Moody’s Investors Service has been at it again. Last week it lowered the country’s credit outlook, blaming “political paralysis” that has made it harder to predict policy-making.

The country in focus isn’t SA, though it might as well be. The report was on the UK and focused on its struggle to manage its exit from the EU more than three years after the Brexit referendum of 2016.