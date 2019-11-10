Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Looking back on the Rugby World Cup and what it can tell us Knowing how the Boks are going to play and stopping them are different things BL PREMIUM

The Springbok parade through Cape Town on Monday will bring to an end a week of celebrations and mark the starting point for Rassie Erasmus of his build-up to the next four-year cycle. So this is a good time to take a look back at the Rugby World Cup final and what it told us.

The memories of the match itself don’t require much prompting. You just have to turn on your TV. The Bok scrum destroying the England unit is a joy to behold for all South Africans, but the more I watch the replays the more something else hits me: what were England up to?