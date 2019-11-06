Opinion / Columnists LUMKILE MONDI: Be like the Boks and make the necessary leaps and bounds, Mr President Ramaphosa and his cabinet must bring business on board as partners in innovation, growth and job creation BL PREMIUM

I am writing this column on a high after the Springboks’ rise to the top in world rugby. It took Rassie Erasmus and his coaching staff about 18 months to achieve this feat.

Extending this achievement to the daily lives of many South Africans — whose businesses are affected by unreliable supply of electricity, interruptions of water supply and a lack of decent shelter in an economy that is shedding jobs while the labour participation rate is increasing — it is possible for SA to get itself out of this rut.