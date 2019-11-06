Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s response to the Springboks If the Springboks are possible, a whole lot of other things are possible, and the EFF cannot have that: it would mean the party is redundant BL PREMIUM

On Sunday, with the Rugby World Cup secured and the country fairly euphoric at the Springbok’s victory, EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took the opportunity to remind those willing to listen that his is not a party deferential to sentiment. Or, at least, to any sentiment that does not serve its particular, destructive purpose, because the EFF is perfectly capable of celebrating national chaos and discord — the well from which it tends to draw its strength.

On this occasion, however, no doubt irked but whatever temporal bubble of togetherness the World Cup result produced, Ndlozi issued a series of tweets which suggested, among other things, the Springboks were really England in disguise, supported by “settlers”, and players and supporters alike ultimately subservient to Prince Harry, as opposed to any genuine national pride in that gloriously messy idea that is SA.