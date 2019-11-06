Opinion / Columnists HALF ART CHRIS THURMAN: Ndlozi’s shot at the rainbow hits the heart of redness EFF spokesperson’s interpretation of the Nongqawuse saga could easily be turned against his party BL PREMIUM

Much has been written, over the past week, about EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s tweets in response to SA winning the Rugby World Cup.

On Tuesday, as a crowd gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Springboks home, Ndlozi turned his attention to novelist-turned-painter and dramatist-turned-composer Zakes Mda.