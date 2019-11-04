Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: The stock markets are manipulated by an elite; true or false? Exploring one of the most controversial conspiracy theories since the Great Depression BL PREMIUM

This month a small group of researchers will feverishly devote themselves to unmasking the shadowy forces that control the world. At month end they will reveal a series of shocking conspiracies that only the most paranoid could possibly uncover. And if they succeed in their mission, nobody will believe a word of it.

As The Verge explains, “The project is called National Conspiracy Writing Month, an unofficial spin-off of the long-running National Novel Writing Month (or NaNoWriMo) challenge. Where NaNoWriMo requires participants to write a 50,000-word novel, the inaugural NaCoWriMo asks them to produce a ‘deep, viable and complete conspiracy theory’. Its creator, Tim Hwang, hopes these fake plots can illuminate a pervasive cultural phenomenon, helping both participants and spectators understand how conspiracy theories emerge. He just hopes people don’t take them too seriously.”