MARK BARNES: We know what we have to do
Let's learn from our rugby team and do it
04 November 2019 - 18:27
We got lucky with the downgrade. We won the rugby. It matters more what you do than what you say. If you get it right, it matters even less what others say.
There can be no doubt that there were doubters of the Springboks, hard as they may be to find today. Before the Rugby World Cup started the discussions were about whether we’d make it through the pool rounds, let alone get through the quarterfinals. Once there, it was whispered about whether we’d lose to Japan, again. Confidence was low.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.