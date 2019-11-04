Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: We know what we have to do Let's learn from our rugby team and do it BL PREMIUM

We got lucky with the downgrade. We won the rugby. It matters more what you do than what you say. If you get it right, it matters even less what others say.

There can be no doubt that there were doubters of the Springboks, hard as they may be to find today. Before the Rugby World Cup started the discussions were about whether we’d make it through the pool rounds, let alone get through the quarterfinals. Once there, it was whispered about whether we’d lose to Japan, again. Confidence was low.