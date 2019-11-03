Opinion / Columnists ON THE money PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Action, reform, decisiveness needed, but pragmatism in short supply Moody’s has been very clear that it is up to government now to consolidate expenditure and undertake growth boosting reform before February or … or what? BL PREMIUM

I have often mused here about what will create change and allow for reform. The opportunity from Moody’s outlook change on Friday is now a key opportunity to test how sticky the status quo is.

Moody’s has been very clear that it is up to government now to consolidate expenditure and undertake growth boosting reform before February or … or what?