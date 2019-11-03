ON THE money
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Action, reform, decisiveness needed, but pragmatism in short supply
Moody’s has been very clear that it is up to government now to consolidate expenditure and undertake growth boosting reform before February or … or what?
03 November 2019 - 20:10
I have often mused here about what will create change and allow for reform. The opportunity from Moody’s outlook change on Friday is now a key opportunity to test how sticky the status quo is.
Moody’s has been very clear that it is up to government now to consolidate expenditure and undertake growth boosting reform before February or … or what?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.