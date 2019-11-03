Future may crash down on private equity-owned firms in the US

Other important stakeholders of a business — customers, suppliers, employees and the local and broader community — tend to have much longer time frames and are put at risk when the controlling shareholder is intent on short-term monetisation.

While still small in SA, the growth in private equity funds internationally means more than 8,000 US companies are now controlled by private equity firms. This is a significant slice of the US economy (and for context compares with about 4,000 listed companies).

Globally, institutional benefit funds and sovereign wealth funds are allocating an increasing proportion of their assets to private markets. They are attracted by two things. First, private equity funds have reported high average historic returns (albeit with a very wide dispersion) when compared to listed equity market indices. Their ability to use leverage means returns have been enhanced in the low interest rate environment.

In addition, institutions tend to use price volatility as a proxy for risk, and private funds are normally marked only monthly or quarterly using assumptions that typically generate only muted changes in value. They therefore display much lower volatility than comparable listed investments.

The most important factor in determining future returns in equity investment is the entry multiple. The median valuation multiple for global private equity deals in 2018 was 11.1 times ebitda, up from a low of 6.4 times in 2009. Whether future returns will bear any resemblance to historic returns given these high entry valuations is questionable.

More importantly, that an investment in a concentrated portfolio of highly geared, illiquid small and mid-cap companies can be regarded as lower risk exposes the inherent weakness of the volatility-based methodology used by most asset consultants and institutions.

Of even greater concern is the unintended consequences of the private equity model growing to become a significant slice of the economy. A handful of companies gearing up, slashing costs and forgoing investment to juice their reported numbers is one thing, but corporate America now faces significant risk that the high proportion of private equity-owned companies can magnify normal economic fluctuations into serious credit events.

The engineering concept of redundancy, or surplus capability, is a useful way of thinking about efficiency. A bridge should be built to withstand forces many times stronger than those exerted by the heaviest vehicles on the road. A “super-efficient” bridge (just strong enough) may save money in the short term but would clearly be imprudent for all involved.

A business also needs to balance optimising costs and resources for prevailing conditions (efficiency) with the resilience and flexibility provided by having surplus skills, assets and capability (redundancy). Any significant change in the operating environment, whether cyclical (such as a recession) or secular (such as new disruptive competition), could be a severe challenge for a business that has pursued efficiency at all costs.

Despite the longest economic recovery in recent times, the growth in online sales and resultant new sources of competition have severely disrupted many store-based retailers in the US. It has become essential for store-based retailers not only to migrate to being omnichannel with an integrated online offering, but also to reinvest in their stores and merchandise to keep attracting footfall.

The evidence shows private equity-owned retailers have been unable to adjust to the new environment. The private equity playbook for a retailer (gear up, sell properties and lease them back, and slash costs) clearly raises vulnerability. Sure enough, of the 14 largest retail bankruptcies since 2012, 10 were private equity owned.

A common theme is high debt service costs overwhelming attempts to restructure. For example, Toys “R” Us was purchased in a $6.6bn buyout by Bain Capital, KKR and Vornado Realty Trust in 2005. While it had $11.5bn of revenue in 2017, its heavy debt burden (over $5bn) and inability to invest money to compete with retailers like Amazon prompted the owners to put it into bankruptcy. Eight hundred US stores were closed and 33,000 employees laid off. (It should be noted that Toys “R” Us continues as a successful retail brand in other parts of the world.)