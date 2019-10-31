Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: How to predict robust performance BL PREMIUM

From Morningstar: In 2005, three academics published a remarkable paper. “Judging Fund Managers by the Company They Keep” by Randolph Cohen, Joshua Coval, and Lubos Pastor debuted a powerful method of forecasting the future performance of US equity funds.

The authors’ secret: rather than rank funds by their past performances — which are unreliable at best and unavailable for funds that have new managers — they instead evaluated their portfolios. Does a fund hold mostly good stocks or duds?