KEVIN MCCALLUM: Boks will need words of calm to lift their spirits The hours leading up to the final can be gruelling, and Rassie Erasmus's job will be to embolden his men

There will be a kind of hush all over the Springbok and England hotel rooms on Friday and Saturday. There will be nerves, hopes and there will be waiting, so much waiting.

If the first five weeks of this Rugby World Cup have flown by, the last week will have dragged. Former Bok captain John Smit said that each day before the 2007 final felt as if it was 36 hours long.