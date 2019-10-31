JONNY STEINBERG: Mandela’s self-control a shackle for today’s youth

It is often said that young black South Africans have become disenchanted with Nelson Mandela. Increasingly sceptical of the settlement that gave birth to democracy in 1994, many young people feel alienated from the man who did more than anyone else to make that birth possible.

Some wonder, to borrow Julius Malema’s inimitable metaphor, whether Mandela was a zombie controlled by rich white men, seeing to the interests of those who profited under apartheid and thus limiting the prospect of change.

There is indeed a rift between the spirit of Mandela and that of growing numbers of young people. But I’m not sure picking through the detail of the transition to democracy gets to the root of what divides them. The estrangement, I think, lies deeper than that.

Mandela was a political being in a way that few would relate to today. By that I mean he was a person who subordinated his emotions to his political goals. But putting it that way does not quite do justice to the phenomenon. It would be more accurate to say that he reshaped his inner world to service his objectives in public life; he mobilised all of himself, literally, into his political project.

In a letter to a friend penned from prison in 1986, Mandela asks himself whether he would have lived the same life again had he known the cost from the start. He thinks so, he says. But then he adds a crucial caveat. Had he known the future from the outset, “some of the tragedies which subsequently followed would have melted whatever traces of steel were inside me”. Thank goodness I didn’t know, he is in essence saying, or I would not have had the strength to go through with it.

Here is a man acutely aware of the immensity of his own and his loved ones’ suffering. And among the things he suffered was the deepest anger. Despite the fame of his celebration of forgiveness, he did not forget slights. More than half a century after a white student at Wits had insulted him, he set his minions off in search of this man so that he could confront him face to face.

Nor did he refrain from expressing the contempt he felt for his negotiating partner, FW de Klerk. At a dinner hosted by the Swedish prime minister after Mandela and De Klerk had won the Nobel peace prize, Mandela gave a speech recalling in the most graphic terms the humiliations he and his fellow prisoners on Robben Island had suffered. There was no press at the dinner, just 150 VIPs. Mandela used the opportunity to express a black man’s unvarnished bitterness at a white oppressor.