BRIAN KANTOR: JSE listed groups can learn from US companies about growth
SA companies should invest more and pay out less as US companies have done
31 October 2019 - 17:03
It is 10 years since the global financial crisis and R100 invested on October 2009 in the 500 companies that make up the most important equity index, the New York S&P 500 index, would now be worth R680, with dividends reinvested in the index.
This is the result of extraordinarily good 12 month annual returns over the 10 years, which averaged more than 18% in rand and a 13.4% in dollars.
