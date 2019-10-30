Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA risks learning nothing Maimane was only exemplifying that the content of your leadership is irrelevant in the face of the metaphor the DA assigned to you; in his case, it was that of messiah BL PREMIUM

Here is the truth about Mmusi Maimane: had he not resigned, the DA would have whitewashed any and all responsibility he rightfully bore for the party’s condition.

The DA cleared the way for that in its post-election press conference, in which Athol Trollip declared, in ANC-like fashion, the party would accept “collective responsibility” for the outcome. Consolidating that attitude and subsequent to the organisational review being presented to the party’s federal council, the resultant press statement deliberately omitted any and all reference to Maimane’s leadership.