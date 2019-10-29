WANDILE SIHLOBO: Forecasts give drought cloud a silver lining
SA Weather Service predicts above-normal rainfall between November and January in the central and eastern regions
29 October 2019 - 14:46
When you fly over SA at this time of year it is noticeable how brown the cultivated fields are, especially in the central and eastern regions of the country.
This typically reflects planting before the new summer crop season, but this year it is not because of farmers tilling the land but due to persistent dryness. Most farmers have not started planting for the 2019/2020 production season due to the lack of rain.
