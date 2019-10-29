Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: DA revelations are the best thing to happen to opposition politics Now the country can get on with forming a strong opposition that appeals to middle-class South Africans BL PREMIUM

SA democracy needs a strong opposition. Which is why it does not need this official opposition.

Since the DA began tearing itself apart, an oft-expressed concern from people who don’t hold any brief for the DA is that this will weaken democracy because the country needs a strong opposition. They are right that a strong opposition is essential. But if we understand why, we quickly see that the DA does not fit the bill.