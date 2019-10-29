Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The Pax Europaea that promises lasting peace may soon be no more With the exception of Yugoslavia, Europe has enjoyed more than 70 years of peace since World War 2, but now this is threatened by rightwing phenomena such as Brexit BL PREMIUM

Sometime later this week, we might know whether or when Britain will leave the EU. Without the slightest pretence of bad faith, or indeed of cognitive malfunction (and all things considered), this may be the beginning of the end of the EU, and probably of globalisation, two things I have supported and lauded for the better part of three decades.

The EU and globalisation represent two of my most idealistic, and unapologetically utopian, beliefs. The first is that through co-operation, exchange, the creation of transnational institutions and growing republicanism, countries can come together and form pacific relationships for the common good. The EU has always represented that, at least in my mind.