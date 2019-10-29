Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Cartrack is a small-cap winner Telematics firm defies moribund economy by posting interim double-digit revenue, profit and earnings growth BL PREMIUM

In a booming SA economy, telematics company Cartrack’s interim double-digit revenue, profit and earnings growth would be regarded as very good. Seen against the moribund local environment, its metrics are positively sparkling, and that has been the case for at least the past five years.

Since the beginning of 2019, the share price has risen by more than 60%, compared with the JSE all share index, which has gone nowhere.