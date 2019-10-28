Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Seeds from Papua New Guinea and the Big Bash Islanders take to T20 version of cricket BL PREMIUM

Cricket has a habit of producing heart-warming upsets, victories by underdogs so unlikely that they seemed impossible to imagine before they happened. Much cricket has passed under the bridge since a very amateur Ireland team bowled the great West Indies out for 25 in 1969 but that day is still as fondly remembered as the more modern David/Goliath contests.

This weekend a fully professional Ireland team qualified automatically for the T20 World Cup in Australia in exactly 12 months time, which was expected, but so too did Papua New Guinea (PNG), which was not — but was extremely popular.