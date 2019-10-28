LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni will try to get a fix on targets
The finance minister's medium-term budget policy statement numbers and assumptions are already five months too late
28 October 2019 - 05:05
The time has finally come. Finance minister Tito Mboweni will present his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
It was initially set for last week before being moved to accommodate a foreign engagement for President Cyril Ramaphosa. As it turned out, Ramaphosa was in Russia, lending credence to President Vladimir Putin’s newfound status as the preeminent global statesman.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.