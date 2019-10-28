Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni will try to get a fix on targets The finance minister's medium-term budget policy statement numbers and assumptions are already five months too late BL PREMIUM

The time has finally come. Finance minister Tito Mboweni will present his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

It was initially set for last week before being moved to accommodate a foreign engagement for President Cyril Ramaphosa. As it turned out, Ramaphosa was in Russia, lending credence to President Vladimir Putin’s newfound status as the preeminent global statesman.