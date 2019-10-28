Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride out of the economic crossroads Austerity doesn’t bode well for GDP — but nor does the status quo BL PREMIUM

On Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the most important medium-term budget policy statement in post-apartheid history. He is expected to also release a revised economic growth strategy and a plan to tackle Eskom’s debt.

After five consecutive years of declining GDP per capita — the IMF has forecast another decline during 2020 — the economy is at a crossroads.