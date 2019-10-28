DUMA GQUBULE: Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride out of the economic crossroads
Austerity doesn’t bode well for GDP — but nor does the status quo
28 October 2019 - 15:52
On Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the most important medium-term budget policy statement in post-apartheid history. He is expected to also release a revised economic growth strategy and a plan to tackle Eskom’s debt.
After five consecutive years of declining GDP per capita — the IMF has forecast another decline during 2020 — the economy is at a crossroads.
