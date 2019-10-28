Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: DA will survive but nonracialism has been dealt a deadly blow After an expensive and bruising two decades of trying to win black votes, the liberal party has conceded failure BL PREMIUM

The DA did not die last week with the departure of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, but did the ideal of nonracialism?

What the DA did do was close ranks. After an expensive and bruising two decades of trying to win black votes, it has conceded failure. It won a larger share of the black vote immediately after its formation in 2000 (4.9%) than it did in 2019 (4%). That is according to the review report done to investigate the causes of its waning electoral fortunes.