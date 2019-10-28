CAROL PATON: DA will survive but nonracialism has been dealt a deadly blow
After an expensive and bruising two decades of trying to win black votes, the liberal party has conceded failure
28 October 2019 - 14:53
The DA did not die last week with the departure of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, but did the ideal of nonracialism?
What the DA did do was close ranks. After an expensive and bruising two decades of trying to win black votes, it has conceded failure. It won a larger share of the black vote immediately after its formation in 2000 (4.9%) than it did in 2019 (4%). That is according to the review report done to investigate the causes of its waning electoral fortunes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.