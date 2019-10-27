HANNA ZIADY: Technology firms now have financial services sector in their sights
Big tech becomes society's new wrecking ball
27 October 2019 - 18:01
When did big tech displace banking as the industry with the most power to harm society? It has become what banks were to society 10 years ago: a wrecking ball.
By big tech I mean companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Google. Companies that are rewriting the rules for how society functions: from the way we buy things and pay for things, to our political views and the way we interact with one another on a daily basis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.