HANNA ZIADY: Technology firms now have financial services sector in their sights Big tech becomes society's new wrecking ball

When did big tech displace banking as the industry with the most power to harm society? It has become what banks were to society 10 years ago: a wrecking ball.

By big tech I mean companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Google. Companies that are rewriting the rules for how society functions: from the way we buy things and pay for things, to our political views and the way we interact with one another on a daily basis.