STREET DOGS: Havelock steps ahead of quant funds

Havelock steps ahead of quant funds

From the Financial Times: Havelock London has an ambitious mission: to mesh computer science with the Sage of Omaha’s "value investing" principles.

Instead of trading in and out of stocks at a moment’s notice, or trying to ride hot market themes Havelock wants to build a system more akin to a computer-powered private equity firm, going deep into a small number of companies. Paraphrasing Warren Buffett’s mentor, Benjamin Graham, he argues that quants try to make money out of the market’s short-term "voting machine". Havelock is trying to profit from the market’s longer-term "weighing machine".