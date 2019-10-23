Opinion / Columnists SIMON BARBER: Republicans are ready to ditch Donald Trump as Elizabeth Warren advances Republicans are looking at the clock, the polls and the inescapable fact that the president is not making America great again BL PREMIUM

The moment Republicans figure Donald Trump cannot keep Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren out of the White House is the moment they decide he has to go.

The rapidity with which GOP senators went from declaring him an unfit con man in 2016 to becoming bootlickers after his unexpected victory was head-snapping. But it should also serve as a reminder of how quickly these people can change their minds when the need arises.