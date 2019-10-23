Opinion / Columnists LUMKILE MONDI: Appoint capable fixers to save SA, regardless of their race In a country where racial identity trumps economics, everyone needs to get on board and put the country first BL PREMIUM

After his election as president of the ANC and later of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised so much. He acted swiftly on the Eskom liquidity and solvency crisis by appointing a new board. Under the spell of Ramaphoria, the country looked to be heading for an economic resurgence.

Buoyed by the transparency of the process of appointing Shamila Batohi as the new head of the national directorate of public prosecutions, and the use of constitutional processes to deal with the rotten leftovers from the Zuma years, all looked good for a while. But this has changed as a result of inertia in dealing with the serious economic problems SA faces.