NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA's poor leadership now reflecting in Proteas performance Little time left for the nation's cricketers to get their act together before the Test against England

“It was a day of firsts. I was pleased to score my first half-century for SA but also disappointed not to be able to capitalise on the opportunity,” said Zubayr Hamza after the Proteas had lost 16 wickets in the day to stagger to the close of day three on 132/8 in their follow-on innings in Ranchi, India, on Monday.

“But it was also the first time I’ve ever been dismissed twice on the same day.”