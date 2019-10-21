Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: The traits needed for success are also those that can land you in trouble New technology, more information and more players have made it even more difficult to stay on top of the equities game BL PREMIUM

Reversion to the mean is one of the most common stories in history, says Morgan Housel at Collaborative Fund. It’s the main character in economies, markets, countries, companies, careers — everything, he adds.

That certainly applies to investing, where it now seems harder to sustain success over an extended period of time. So why is stock market success so fleeting?