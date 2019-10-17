Opinion / Columnists ON THE SPOT MUDIWA GAVAZA: The EOH guide to disaster management The CEO of the beleaguered company, optimistic that the worst is over, spells out his plans for the future BL PREMIUM

Listed technology group EOH, whose stock value has almost halved so far in 2019, is in the middle of cleaning up its balance sheet after allegations of corruption related to government tenders.

In an interview with Business Day, CEO Stephen Van Coller shares his thoughts about cleaning up the business.