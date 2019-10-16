MNINAWA NTLOKO: Boks will win World Cup but Etzebeth’s troubles may mar their triumph
Opinions about the lock's alleged racial abuse of four people in Langebaan are tearing apart friendships
16 October 2019 - 05:08
The Springboks have been the subject of numerous debates since the start of the Rugby World Cup in September and I’ve had the misfortune of witnessing a couple of nasty ones in the last few days alone.
Many of these exchanges had little to do with the actual rugby being played in Japan and more to do with the inevitable off-the-field baggage that seems to follow the team at every major tournament.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.