Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Boks will win World Cup but Etzebeth's troubles may mar their triumph Opinions about the lock's alleged racial abuse of four people in Langebaan are tearing apart friendships

The Springboks have been the subject of numerous debates since the start of the Rugby World Cup in September and I’ve had the misfortune of witnessing a couple of nasty ones in the last few days alone.

Many of these exchanges had little to do with the actual rugby being played in Japan and more to do with the inevitable off-the-field baggage that seems to follow the team at every major tournament.