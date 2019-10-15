Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Humiliation of Proteas adds to Cricket SA woes Fighting the Western Province Cricket Association and SA Cricketers’ Association in court is not doing the controlling body’s image any good BL PREMIUM

Cricket in SA has had happier times. First came the news that the Western Province Cricket Association is sufficiently unhappy about being placed under administration by Cricket SA that it is seeking to have the move undone in the high court in Johannesburg.

Then we heard that the legal dispute between the SA Cricketers’ Association and Cricket SA — being fought out in the high court in Johannesburg — is set to escalate this week in the apparent absence of answers from Cricket SA or a willingness to settle the case.